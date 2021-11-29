Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 3,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,843. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zumiez by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,609 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $1,516,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Zumiez by 125.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.