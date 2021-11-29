Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.64.

ZS stock opened at $336.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $143.40 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

