Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $11.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.80. 109,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,719. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $195.80 and a 12 month high of $486.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.41.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

