Zhangmen Education Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 6th (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education’s (NYSE:ZME) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 6th. Zhangmen Education had issued 3,623,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $41,664,500 based on an initial share price of $11.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NYSE:ZME opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35. Zhangmen Education has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZME. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at $211,695,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

