Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 257.9% from the October 31st total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,695,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZME traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,622. Zhangmen Education has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

