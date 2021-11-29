Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $349,660.89 and $23,652.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00234836 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

