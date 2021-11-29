Zero Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $23,135.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00423097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00190263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00097014 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,765,859 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.