ZelaaPayAE Achieves Market Capitalization of $197,589.81 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $197,589.81 and approximately $283,066.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

