Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $534,897.78 and approximately $45,188.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00097434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.71 or 0.07481480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,622.11 or 1.00425701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

