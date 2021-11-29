ZBG Token (ZT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.46 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and $220,778.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043525 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00233324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.