ZB Token (ZB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $151.14 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $151.14 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00229647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.