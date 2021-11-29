Zacks Investment Research Lowers SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

