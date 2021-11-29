Zacks Investment Research Lowers Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,949 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,272 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

