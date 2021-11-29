Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Sell

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

GTY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

GTY stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $30.88. 235,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,500. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.82. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

