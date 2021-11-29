Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.83. Raymond James reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $103.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

