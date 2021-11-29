Zacks: Brokerages Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.90 Million

Analysts expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce sales of $29.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $30.70 million. Docebo reported sales of $18.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $104.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.93 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 1,607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 99,245 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCBO traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.13. 5,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. Docebo has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.41.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

