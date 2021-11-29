Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. CVR Energy posted earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of CVI opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 93.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 152.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 124,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

