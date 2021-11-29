Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $140,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,783.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,692,925 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

