Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 139,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,145. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $76.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.