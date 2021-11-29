Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $1.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $1.94. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WST opened at $438.88 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.43 and a 200-day moving average of $401.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.