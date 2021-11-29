Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Analysts predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report $19.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.61 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $18.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $76.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.63 million to $77.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.98 million to $123.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uCloudlink Group.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.56. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

