Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.78 Million

Analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report sales of $176.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.70 million and the lowest is $175.86 million. Standex International posted sales of $156.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $709.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.56 million to $715.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $744.81 million, with estimates ranging from $739.02 million to $750.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th.

SXI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.61. 761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Standex International has a 1-year low of $73.52 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,278 shares of company stock worth $2,574,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,641,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 447.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

