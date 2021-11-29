Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.15 Million

Brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce sales of $84.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.10 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $100.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $341.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.30 million to $350.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $322.21 million, with estimates ranging from $297.70 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 367.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 18.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 117.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 111,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 91.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,354. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

