Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.55 Million

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $413.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $419.00 million and the lowest is $409.64 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $353.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,303. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $204.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day moving average is $175.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.