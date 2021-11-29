Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $413.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $419.00 million and the lowest is $409.64 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $353.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,303. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $204.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day moving average is $175.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

