Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.90. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.24. 36,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,372. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.