Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.84. EMCOR Group reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,574. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $85.20 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

