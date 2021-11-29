Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report sales of $106.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $109.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $75.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $363.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $366.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $445.16 million, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $459.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.46 million, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.88. Clarus has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.