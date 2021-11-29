Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report sales of $44.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $45.26 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $41.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $174.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $177.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $184.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $180.14 billion to $187.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. 51,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

