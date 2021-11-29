Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 48.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 334.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 67,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.