Zacks: Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report earnings per share of $3.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the lowest is $3.08. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $14.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,779. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

