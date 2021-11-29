Zacks: Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,833. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Associated Banc by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 32.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Associated Banc by 17.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

