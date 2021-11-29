Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 599,964 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares during the last quarter.

AWI opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

