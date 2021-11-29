Zacks: Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.06. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,958. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $130.76 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

