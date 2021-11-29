Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.82 Million

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post sales of $173.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $177.50 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $133.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $577.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $580.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $771.71 million, with estimates ranging from $728.57 million to $812.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

