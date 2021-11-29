Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 105,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.32. 1,993,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

