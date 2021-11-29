Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will report sales of $316.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.42 million and the highest is $320.40 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after buying an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 498,472 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares in the last quarter.

EVA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 96,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

