Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

