Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.76. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.