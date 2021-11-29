Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 45,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $152.07 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

