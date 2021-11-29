YFValue Price Down 29% Over Last 7 Days (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One YFValue coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00236600 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

