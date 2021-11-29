Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the October 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS YDUQY opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Yduqs Participações has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yduqs Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

