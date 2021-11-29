yAxis (YAXIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,025.00

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005755 BTC on major exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $59,025.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00095285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.43 or 0.07476112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,189.19 or 1.00048982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.