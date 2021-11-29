XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 191 ($2.50) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPS. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday.

XPS opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.70. The firm has a market cap of £281.06 million and a P/E ratio of 31.86. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

