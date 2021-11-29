XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

NYSE XPO opened at $75.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $60.48 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 45,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

