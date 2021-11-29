Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Down to $17.03

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $16.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 1,336 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

