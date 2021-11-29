WOWswap Price Up 22% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $12.26 or 0.00021399 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $487,632.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00095856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.14 or 0.07544537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.35 or 0.99959922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

