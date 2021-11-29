World Token Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, World Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One World Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. World Token has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $91,624.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00097690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.04 or 0.07464556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,688.41 or 0.99933628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,705,059 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

