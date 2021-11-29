Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $903.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.54. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $42.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 82,233 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
