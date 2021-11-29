Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $903.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.54. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 82,233 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.