Woodward Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,183% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Woodward has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

