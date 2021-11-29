WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. WH Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

